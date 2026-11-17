A test motorcycle of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted with upside-down (USD) front forks and a 5-inch TFT instrument display. The changes point to an equipment update for the fully faired motorcycle, which has been on sale since 2015.

The test bike suggests Bajaj is preparing to bring the Pulsar RS200 in line with newer members of the Pulsar family. The company has not yet announced a launch timeline.

New suspension and display

The RS200's conventional telescopic front fork appears to have made way for an upside-down unit. The model retained the older setup even after its 2025 update, making the change a notable revision to its front-end hardware. The motorcycle also appears to get a 5-inch TFT screen in place of the existing instrument cluster.

Bajaj has introduced this display on other Pulsar models, including the N160 SS. On the RS200, it is expected to bring smartphone connectivity. Google Maps mirroring could also be available, although the feature may be restricted to a higher-spec variant. The test bike has revised switchgear to operate the screen, along with adjustable levers.

Design and engine

There is little evidence of a major redesign. The test motorcycle looks much like the model currently on sale, suggesting that cosmetic changes could be limited to new graphics or paint schemes. Bajaj has not confirmed any styling revisions.

The existing 199.5cc single-cylinder engine is expected to continue. It makes 24 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. The test bike provides no indication of a change to the engine or its output.

Price and positioning

Bajaj launched the RS200 in 2015, developing it around the Pulsar NS200. It was the company's first fully faired motorcycle and remains its only offering in this body style. The current model is sold in a single variant, priced at ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new additions are likely to bring a ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 hike to the model.

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