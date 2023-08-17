Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased ahead of launch. Check it out

Hero MotoCorp has been building hype around its upcoming Karizma XMR motorcycle by releasing small teasers. The brand also brought back Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the motorcycle. The latest teaser that the manufacturer has released shows the silhouette of the Karizma XMR.

The motorcycle will come with muscular yet sporty styling. The fuel tank looks quite muscular and there is a full fairing on offer as well. The rider seat is scooped out and there is a split seat setup. The riding triangle is not expected to be very aggressive as the motorcycle comes with clip-ons but they are raised up. However, the foot pegs could still be slightly rear-set. The Karizma looks quite sporty especially from the rear because of the sharp design and slim tail lamp.

There will be a new LED headlamp that will have an ‘X’ shape. The teaser showed the low beam turning on later so there is a possibility that Hero MotoCorp is using an ambient light sensor that turns on the low beam automatically when it detects a dark environment. This feature was recently used on the Harley-Davidson X440 which was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

The Karizma XMR will come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There will be an Anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR will be a new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will have a capacity of 210 cc. As of now, the power and torque output is not confirmed. However, they are expected to be around 25 bhp and 30 Nm. The gearbox on duty is expected to be a 6-speed unit.

