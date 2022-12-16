Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained

After 20 years, Bajaj Auto launched a brand-new Pulsar 150 in the Indian market, it is called Pulsar P150 . It is currently the latest and the most affordable new-gen Pulsar. Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar P150 in two variants, single-disc and twin-disc and there are quite a few differences between the two variants. Here are all the differences between the single-disc variant and the twin-disc variant.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Seat

The single-disc variant has slightly more commuter-ish appeal with a single-piece seat and a single-piece grab rail. The twin-disc variant gets a split-seat setup for a more sporty look and a split grab rail.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Riding ergonomics

The twin-disc variant has a more aggressive riding posture as compared to the single-disc one. The twin-disc version comes with clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs. So, the rider sits in a slightly hunched-down position. The single-disc variant gets a single-piece handlebar and mid-set footpegs so it provides a more upright stance to the rider.

The feature-list on both variants of Pulsar P150 stays the same.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Braking hardware

The last difference between both variants is the rear brake. As the name suggests, the twin-disc variant gets a disc at the rear, which measures 230 mm whereas the single-disc variant gets a 130 mm drum at the rear. The front disc on both variants is the same. It measures 260 mm and Bajaj is offering a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System only, there is no dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Tyre size

The last difference between the two variants is the tyre sizes. The single-disc variant has a tyre size of 80/100-17 and 100/90-17 whereas the twin-disc variant has a tyre size of 90/90-17 and 110/80-17. Interestingly, the outgoing Pulsar 150 Twin disc's rear tyre size was fatter as it measures 120/80 17.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Price

The Pulsar P150 Single-disc is priced at ₹1.17 lakh while the twin-disc variant cost ₹1.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The colour schemes for both variants stay the same.

First Published Date: