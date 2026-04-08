Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z goes international, launched in Spain

Indian automaker Bajaj has launched its flagship Pulsar, the NS400Z, in Spain for €4,499 (approximately ₹4.83 lakh). The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z undercuts multiple popular bikes in the Spanish automotive market, offering a significant price-to-performance advantage, much like in India.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is powered by a 373.27cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces approximately 40 hp and 35 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch. In addition to that, it misses out on the extra 3 bhp which the model on sale in India gets. While Spanish models maintain 140-section MRF Zapper tyres, the revised Indian version adopts wider 150-section Apollo Alpha H1 rubber to enhance traction and provide a more aggressive appearance.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: New engine options?

While the 400cc Pulsar reaches new international markets, the focus in India has turned toward a 350cc variant of the NS400Z that Bajaj is said to be creating. Reports indicate that this new motorcycle will keep the existing styling, branding, and graphics to maintain a consistent look with the current version.

Moreover, leaked details about the engine point to a 349.13cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit capable of delivering 40.6 hp and 33.2 Nm. This represents a very small decrease of only 2.4 hp and 1.8 Nm compared to the standard NS400Z, which suggests that riders will likely not notice much of a difference in actual performance.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 launched in India at ₹2.46 lakh, powered by new 350cc engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: GST Benefits

The new 350cc engine would allow Bajaj to lower the price of the bike, owing to lower GST rates levied on bikes with a displacement of less than 350cc. This would be a similar move to what Triumph has done with its 400cc and 350c bike lineup. While the taxes on 400cc bikes were being levied at 40 per cent, the taxes on 350cc bikes would be levied at 18 per cent, which is less than half. Bajaj would no longer need to absorb the difference or pass it on to the customer, making the bike a budget-friendly yet powerful machine for Indian customers.

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