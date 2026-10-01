Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring, priced at 1.90 lakh

Bajaj Auto has updated its flagship Pulsar NS400Z with a host of new features, including an all-new 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps mirroring. The updated motorcycle has been priced at ₹1,90,015 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new TFT console brings several functions together, including navigation, music controls, document storage and a lap timer. Bajaj has also equipped the NS400Z with four ride modes, traction control and a Sports Shifter, along with a USB Type-C charging port and Panic Brake Alert.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets new 5-inch TFT display

The biggest update to the Pulsar NS400Z is the new 5-inch TFT console. The unit supports Google Maps mirroring, allowing riders to access navigation information through the motorcycle's display.

In addition to navigation, the console gets music control and document storage functions. It also features a lap timer, aimed at riders who use the motorcycle for more spirited riding.

The updated motorcycle continues to feature four ride modes and traction control. Bajaj says the new equipment is aimed at improving both convenience and rider control.

Pulsar NS400Z engine and performance

The Pulsar NS400Z continues to use a 349cc, four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 40 PS at 9,000 rpm and 33 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle features an electronic throttle body and claims a power-to-weight ratio of 229 PS per tonne. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm USD front fork, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The NS400Z also gets radial tyres as part of its updated equipment package.

More safety and convenience features

Along with traction control and ride modes, Bajaj has added a Panic Brake Alert to the NS400Z. The system is designed to alert other road users when the rider brakes hard.

A USB Type-C port has also been added, giving riders a more modern charging option for compatible devices.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z price in India

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1,90,015 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: