Bajaj Pulsar NS200 updated with ride modes, TFT display and traction control

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a host of new features, including electronic throttle body (ETB) technology, ride modes, traction control and a new TFT instrument console. The updated motorcycle also receives a marginal increase in power output, along with revised front suspension hardware and additional convenience features.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,60,374 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It replaces the existing LCD instrument display with a 5-inch TFT console featuring Google Maps mirroring, while a Sports Shifter is among the other key additions.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine and performance

The Pulsar NS200 continues to use the familiar 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. However, the power output has increased from 24.5 PS to 25.5 PS. Bajaj Auto has not specified any change in the engine's torque output in the announcement.

The biggest mechanical and electronic change is the introduction of an electronic throttle body, which enables ride modes. The motorcycle also gets traction control, adding an electronic rider aid to its performance-oriented package.

The NS200 retains its perimeter frame, which continues to underpin its chassis. Bajaj Auto has also upgraded the front suspension with 37 mm upside-down forks, replacing the earlier 33 mm units. At the rear, the motorcycle now gets a 130/70-R17 radial tyre.

New features on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The updated Pulsar NS200 receives a 5-inch TFT instrument console that replaces the existing LCD unit. The new display supports Google Maps mirroring, bringing navigation-related functionality to the motorcycle.

Other additions include a Sports Shifter, adjustable levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch and Panic Brake Alert. The latter is designed to alert other road users during hard braking.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Price and rivals

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,60,374 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

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