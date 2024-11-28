Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under 1.5 lakh

When looking for bikes under a ₹1.5 lakh budget one may find themselves perplexed with the vast number of options available in the Indian market. Manufacturers from Royal Enfield to Bajaj all have motorcycle offerings in different body styles and engine capacities under this budget. However, we've picked some of the most popular offerings from the lot below that you can consider buying:

1 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the first and most popular naked street fighters and it has a soft corner in the heart of most Indians. It is offered at a starting price of ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 200 cc, Triple Spark, DTS-i, 4V engine that produces 24 bhp of power at 9,750 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike features a digital instrument cluster with connectivity options and an LED Lighting setup for improved road visibility. The bike also gets a dual-channel ABS to avoid wheel skidding.

2 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V A close competitor to the Pulsar NS200 is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This bike features razor-sharp styling as opposed to the muscular look of its competitor. The Apache costs ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 200 cc engine that produces a maximum power of 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.2 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Features of the two-wheeler include ride modes, RT slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and adjustable suspension.

3 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 If you're looking for an option that stands out from the crowd with a more retro-modern styling then the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be your best bet. With its distinctive exhaust note and ample torque, the Hunter 350 makes for an enjoyable ride in the city and on the highway as well. It features a 350 cc engine that churns out 20 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Honda Hornet 2.0 Honda's offering under the 1.5 lakh budget is the Hornet 2.0. It comes with an almost hybrid styling that fuses the commuter and the streetfighter aesthetic and gets LED lighting all around. The Hornet costs ₹1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets features such as a slipper clutch, a digital instrument cluster, front ABS and the key slot that comes placed on the tank for ease of access.

