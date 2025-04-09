Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how

Bajaj dealerships have started getting a new variant of the Pulsar NS200 . The new version is fitted with telescopic forks in the front instead of upside down forks. Moreover, the motorcycle is also equipped with a single-channel ABS instead of dual-channel ABS. So, the new variant will be priced below the current version that is on sale in India. For reference, the current Bajaj Pulsar NS200 costs ₹1,59,532 ex-showroom.

By launching a new affordable version of the Pulsar NS200, Bajaj Auto aims to make the motorcycle appeal to more people. This makes sense as the Pulsar NS200 is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycles in the Indian market.

What are the specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200?

The engine on the NS200 is a Triple Spark DTS-i 4V, liquid-cooled unit. It puts out 24.16 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What is the hardware that the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 uses?

Bajaj Auto uses a perimeter frame for the Pulsar NS200. On the current version, it is suspended by 33 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The monoshock will continue to come on the lower variant but the upside-down forks will be replaced with new telescopic units. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc while at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc.

What are the features of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200?

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets LED lighting and a charging port for mobile devices. There is also a digital instrument cluster that can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Moreover, it also shows fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

Bajaj Auto March sales

Bajaj Auto has recently released its sales figures for March 2025, indicating a 1 percent increase in two-wheeler export sales. These figures reflect a gradual growth trend for the two-wheeler manufacturer in terms of year-on-year (YoY) exports. However, there was little variation in domestic sales for March 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

In March 2025, Bajaj Auto exported 132,073 two-wheeler units, an increase from 130,881 units in March 2024. Conversely, domestic two-wheeler sales experienced a slight rise, increasing from 183,004 units in March 2024 to 132,073 units in March 2025. The company noted that these figures include sales from Bajaj Auto Technology Limited, previously known as Chetak Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the manufacturer reported a 7 percent growth. For the period from April to March 2025, Bajaj Auto exported 1,674,060 units, compared to 1,477,338 units during the same timeframe in 2024, marking a 33 percent increase. Domestically, the company sold 2,308,249 units in April-March 2025, up from 2,250,585 units in April-March 2024.

