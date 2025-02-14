Bajaj Pulsar NS125 launched with ABS, costs 1.07 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has been upgraded with a new variant that comes equipped with single-channel anti-lock braking system. It is priced at ₹1,06,739/- (ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar NS 125 is the most powerful 125 cc motorcycle that is on sale in the Indian market. The motorcycle also received an update back in 2024.

Last year, the motorcycle received a new LED headlamp that comes with LED Daytime Running Lamps and the halogen turn indicators were replaced with LED units. There were no changes to the rear tail lamp because it was already an LED unit.

There is also a new digital instrument cluster on offer that first made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. It shows a speedometer, real time fuel consumption, average fuel economy and gear position indicator. The instrument cluster also gets Bluetooth Connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application. Apart from this, there's also a USB port to charge mobile devices.

What powers the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125?

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 uses a 124.45 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 12 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The motorcycle has a power to weight ratio of 83.3 PS per ton.

What is the hardware on duty on the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125?

Suspension duties on the Pulsar NS 125 are performed by telescopic units in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

What are the dimensions of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125?

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has a seat height of 805 mm and a ground clearance of 179 mm. The wheelbase measures 1,353 mm whereas the kerb weight is of 144 kg. The motorcycle measures 2,012 mm in length, 810 mm in width and has a height of 1,078 mm. There are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends with tubeless tyres. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12 litres.

