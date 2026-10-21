Bajaj Pulsar N250SS launched at 1.59 lakh with 4V engine, TFT display and ride modes

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N250SS in India at ₹1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated quarter-litre motorcycle gets a four-valve engine, a six-speed gearbox, an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) and a new 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps mirroring. The update also brings a Sports Shifter and several additional convenience and safety features.

The Pulsar N250SS builds on the existing Pulsar N250 with mechanical and technological upgrades. The launch comes as the Pulsar brand completes 25 years in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Engine and gearbox

The new Pulsar N250SS is powered by a four-valve engine that produces 25 PS of maximum power and 22 Nm of peak torque. This is a marginal increase over the existing Pulsar N250, which develops 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of torque.

The engine is now paired with a six-speed gearbox, replacing the five-speed transmission on the outgoing model. The additional gear gives the motorcycle a revised transmission setup, although its impact on highway cruising and overall performance will be clearer after a road test.

Another key addition is the Electronic Throttle Body (ETB), which enables selectable ride modes. These are offered alongside the existing ABS modes, expanding the rider assistance package. It can be expected that Bajaj will offer the same riding modes as the recently launched Pulsar N160SS, which comes with Rain, Offroad, Sport and Road.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Features and equipment

The most noticeable change to the motorcycle's cockpit is the new 5-inch TFT instrument console, which replaces the LCD unit on the standard N250. The display supports Google Maps mirroring, adding navigation functionality to the instrument cluster.

The N250SS also features a Sports Shifter as part of its updated equipment package. So, the rider would now be able to upshift without using the clutch.

Additional features include adjustable levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch and Panic Brake Alert. Together, these additions expand the motorcycle's convenience and safety equipment while bringing more technology to the quarter-litre segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Price and availability

The Bajaj Pulsar N250SS is priced at ₹1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its updated powertrain, TFT display, Google Maps mirroring and electronic throttle technology distinguish it from the existing Pulsar N250.

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