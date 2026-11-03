Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS Review: A good motorcycle gets even better with the right upgrades

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 has always been a fairly easy motorcycle to recommend to someone looking for an accessible quarter-litre offering. It has a comfortable riding position, a tractable engine and enough performance to keep things interesting without making everyday riding demanding. For 2026, Bajaj has given the motorcycle a substantial update with the new Pulsar N250 SS. It gets a four-valve engine, a six-speed gearbox, electronic throttle body (ETB), riding modes, traction control and a new TFT instrument cluster. These are meaningful additions, but what matters is how they translate on the road. After riding the updated motorcycle, I came away impressed by just how much more polished the N250 has become.

Design and styling: Familiar silhouette, fresher appeal

The Pulsar N250 SS retains the muscular streetfighter design of the standard motorcycle. The sculpted fuel tank, sharp tank extensions, compact tail section and familiar LED headlamp continue to give it a strong road presence. Bajaj has not attempted to reinvent the design, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

The changes are more about adding freshness to an already familiar package. The colour schemes and revised graphics work particularly well, giving the motorcycle a more contemporary appearance. I particularly like the colours Bajaj has chosen for the updated model. They complement the muscular design without making it look unnecessarily busy.

The overall fit and finish are in line with what one would expect from a motorcycle in this segment. The updated N250 SS may not look radically different from the standard N250, but the cosmetic changes are enough to distinguish it.

The old 2V engine was quite good, but the 4V is even better. It revs freely, is very smooth and that exhaust note is also quite raspy and good.

Engine and performance: Tractable, smooth and responsive

The biggest mechanical change is the updated 249cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine. It now gets a four-valve head, replacing the two-valve setup on the standard N250. Power has increased from 24.5 PS to 25 PS, while torque has gone up from 21.5 Nm to 22 Nm. The engine now produces its peak power at 9,400 rpm and maximum torque at 7,500 rpm.

These improvements may seem modest, but the experience is more important than the numbers here. The engine is exceptionally smooth and has a very approachable character. It feels refined across the rev range and does not require constant gear changes to make progress. The torque delivery is another highlight. You simply twist the throttle, and the motorcycle responds, without making you work too hard to extract performance.

This tractability makes a big difference in everyday conditions. Whether you are filtering through traffic, accelerating out of a corner or making a quick overtake, the N250 SS responds without hesitation. It does not feel intimidating or demanding, even for someone upgrading from a smaller-capacity motorcycle.

And I really love this nature where you don't really have to care about which gear you are in; just roll on it starts going. And that smoothness is just like a cherry on top. Good work with this one, Bajaj!

The new handlebar makes the riding triangle even more comfortable.

The new electronic throttle body has also been calibrated rather well. Throttle response feels natural and progressive, without the abruptness that can sometimes accompany ride-by-wire systems on affordable motorcycles. There is a direct connection between the throttle input and the engine's response, which makes the motorcycle feel predictable.

The five riding modes, namely Sport, Road, Rain, Off-road and Tour, add another layer of versatility. They allow riders to adjust the motorcycle's response to different conditions. While Sport mode brings out a sharper character, the calmer settings make the N250 SS easier to manage in everyday riding. The availability of switchable traction control further adds to rider confidence. The Tour mode only changes the layout of the instrument cluster.

Gearbox: The biggest improvement to its highway manners

One of the aspects I enjoyed most about the Pulsar N250 SS is its gearbox. The motorcycle gets a six-speed transmission, replacing the five-speed unit on the previous model. The additional ratio makes a noticeable difference, particularly when riding on open roads.

The engine feels more relaxed at highway speeds, with the sixth gear allowing it to stretch its legs without feeling unnecessarily busy. It is now better suited to sustained highway cruising, and the improved flexibility makes it a more versatile motorcycle than before.

What makes the experience even better is the gearbox's shift quality. The action is incredibly slick, and the clutch is among the lightest I have experienced in this segment. There is very little effort required to shift gears, which makes riding through congested city traffic considerably less tiring.

The N250 SS also gets a bidirectional quickshifter, adding convenience during spirited riding. However, its operation is limited to Sport mode, and the refinement of its shifts could be better. The standard gearbox action, on the other hand, is one of the motorcycle's strongest attributes.

Features and technology: A welcome modernisation

The new TFT cluster shows a lot of information but is still a bit laggy.

The Pulsar N250 SS receives a substantial technology upgrade. The biggest visual change is the new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, which replaces the earlier LCD unit. It supports Google Maps mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity, along with call and SMS alerts.

The display offers a fairly comprehensive set of information and makes the cockpit feel more modern. However, it is not without its shortcomings. The TFT interface can feel a little laggy, particularly when navigating through its menus. Given how much importance has been placed on the technology package, a quicker and more responsive interface would have made the experience better.

The motorcycle also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch and Panic Brake Alert. Having said this, the way, the cover of the charging port is made, it is gonna break and stress out the cable. Together with the riding modes, traction control and quickshifter, these additions make the N250 SS a considerably better-equipped motorcycle than its predecessor.

Ride and handling: Easy to manage and confidence-inspiringThe

The N250 SS is a good handler. It dips in nicely, follow the rider's commands and inspires confidence as well.

The Pulsar N250 SS continues to be a motorcycle that feels easy to get along with. Its manageable proportions and approachable riding dynamics make it particularly suitable for everyday use. It does not feel cumbersome when navigating through traffic, and changing direction requires little effort from the rider. The new handlebar that sits taller also makes a slight difference in the riding triangle. You sit a bit more upright and it ensures that there are no pressure points on your wrists or arms.

The motorcycle also gets wider tyres than before, with a 110-section front and a 140-section radial rear tyre. These help provide a planted feel, while the overall handling remains neutral and predictable. It is not a motorcycle that demands too much from its rider, which is part of its appeal.

The suspension setup is carried over, with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The rear suspension is slightly firm over sharper road imperfections and broken surfaces, but the setup offers decent composure when riding at a quicker pace. The front end provides good feedback, and the motorcycle feels willing to change direction. Overall, I have really liked how Bajaj is tuning the suspension setups on their motorcycles.

Braking performance is adequate for the performance on offer. However, the front brake lever could do with a little more progression. It does get the job done once you get used to it.

Verdict: A more complete Pulsar, but at a higher price

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS is a meaningful upgrade over the standard N250. While the increase in power and torque is relatively small, the four-valve engine feels refined, smooth and sufficiently torquey for most riding conditions. The new electronic throttle is well calibrated, and the riding modes add versatility without making the motorcycle complicated to operate.

For me, the six-speed gearbox, light clutch action and smooth engine are the biggest highlights. These improvements make the motorcycle more enjoyable to ride, whether it is being used for daily commutes or longer highway journeys. The manageable nature of the motorcycle also remains intact, which is important considering the kind of buyers it is aimed at.

The laggy TFT display is one area that needs improvement, while the quickshifter could benefit from further refinement.

At ₹1,59,406 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Pulsar N250 SS commands a premium of around ₹14,000 over the standard model. That is not insignificant in a price-conscious segment, but the additional hardware, electronics and improved powertrain make a reasonable case for the higher asking price.

The N250 SS does not attempt to change the motorcycle's fundamental character. Instead, it builds on what was already working and addresses some of the areas where the standard model needed improvement. The result is a smoother, more versatile and better-equipped motorcycle. The Pulsar N250 was already a good everyday performer. With the SS update, Bajaj has made it a considerably more complete package.

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