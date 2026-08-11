Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?

Bajaj Auto recently expanded its Pulsar N160 line-up with the introduction of two new variants, the N160 S and N160 SS . Priced at ₹1,33,511 and ₹1,42,585 respectively, ex-showroom Delhi, the new motorcycles bring a larger four-valve engine, electronic throttle technology, multiple ride modes and additional connected features to the 160cc Pulsar range.

The standard Pulsar N160 will continue to be sold alongside the two new variants. The N160 S and N160 SS are positioned as more premium alternatives, with the SS sitting at the top of the range.

Here is a look at what has changed.

New 165cc four-valve engine

The biggest change on both new variants is the introduction of a new 164.5 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve engine. It produces 18.5 PS at 9,500 rpm and 14.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Compared with the existing N160's two-valve engine, which develops 16 PS and 14.65 Nm, the new motor gets a 2.5 PS increase in power, while torque is marginally lower. Bajaj claims a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest motorcycles in its segment.

The engine is also paired with an electronic throttle body instead of the mechanical throttle setup used on the existing motorcycle.

There is a new TFT cluster along with four riding modes as well.

Four ride modes

The electronic throttle body, or ETB, is not just aimed at improving throttle response. It also enables four riding modes on the new N160 S and N160 SS.

The modes are Road, Rain, Sport and Off-road. Each mode alters the motorcycle's response to suit different riding conditions, giving riders the option of a more relaxed setup for everyday use or a sharper response when riding enthusiastically. There is also a Tour mode, which will just be for the display and it will show detailed information about the bike.

The Rain mode is intended to make the motorcycle more manageable on slippery surfaces, while Sport mode prioritises a more responsive riding experience.

Crawl Technology added

Another new feature enabled by the electronic throttle is Crawl Technology. This allows the motorcycle to maintain low-speed movement even when it is being ridden in a higher gear. The feature should be particularly useful in slow-moving city traffic, where frequent clutch inputs can become tiring.

Also Read : Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes

Traction control exclusive to N160 SS

The range-topping N160 SS gets an additional electronic aid in the form of traction control. According to Bajaj, the system works with the electronic throttle to help maintain grip when road conditions change.

This makes the N160 SS the more technology-heavy version of the two new motorcycles, with traction control complementing its four ride modes and other electronic features.

N160 SS gets a 5-inch TFT display

The N160 SS also gets a major upgrade to its instrument console. It is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display that supports Google Maps mirroring.

The system allows navigation information from Google Maps to be displayed on the motorcycle's screen, which should help when the rider does not know the way or is out touring. On Android phones, the screen could be locked, whereas iOS users will need to keep the screen on to make this feature work.

The N160 S, meanwhile, continues with an LCD instrument console.

The SS also gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with adjustable levers, giving it a more premium equipment list than the N160 S.

Bigger USD forks and front brake

There are mechanical changes to the new N160 variants as well. The 37 mm USD front forks replace the 33 mm units used on the existing motorcycle.

The front brake disc has also been increased in size to 300mm. These changes are aimed at improving the motorcycle's braking and handling hardware as part of the broader upgrade.

Several other dimensions remain unchanged. The motorcycles retain the same 14-litre fuel tank, 1,348 mm wheelbase, 165 mm ground clearance and 795 mm seat height. Kerb weight stands at 151 kg. Yes, the weight of the engine has gone up, but the chassis and the swingarm have been optimised so that the overall weight does not change. The rear tyre size is the same, but it is now a radial unit on the 4V version.

N160 SS gets styling and ergonomic updates

The flagship N160 SS also receives a few visual and ergonomic changes. It gets sharper graphics and coloured alloy wheels, while the handlebar angle has been revised.

Bajaj says the changes are intended to strengthen the streetfighter-inspired appearance while improving rider comfort.

Both new variants will be offered in three colours: Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS prices

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 S is priced at ₹1,33,511, while the N160 SS costs ₹1,42,585, with both prices being ex-showroom Delhi. The new variants sit above the existing N160 in the line-up.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: