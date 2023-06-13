2023 Hero Xtreme 160R to launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Hero MotoCorp has been working on quite a few motorcycles that will be launching in the Indian market soon. The brand has been teasing the 2023 Xtreme 160R for quite some time now over their social media pages. The updated motorcycle is all set to launch tomorrow and it will come with some pretty substantial updates over the outgoing one. Here is what to expect from the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: New engine

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that the 2023 Xtreme 160R will get a 4-valve head for the engine. This means that the engine will have better performance than the outgoing one and it would stay stress-free at the top end of the rev range. Till now, the manufacturer was using a 163 cc unit with a 2-valve head that was capable of producing 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. There will be no changes to the gearbox so it will continue to come with a 5-speed unit.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Upgraded suspension hardware

The current Xtreme 160R comes with telescopic forks in the front but the 2023 iteration will come with up-side down or USD forks. These should help in increasing the front-end feel and keep the motorcycle more composed while cornering. There will be no changes to the rear suspension setup. It will continue to come with a rear monoshock that gets pre-load adjustability.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: No changes to the braking setup

It is expected that there will be no changes to the braking setup of the Xtreme 160R. It will continue to come with a 276 mm petal disc in the front with a single-channel ABS. Currently, the Xtreme 160R was sold with a 130 mm drum brake at the rear and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the manufacturer will offer dual channel ABS and the drum brake variant with the 2023 iteration or not.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by this much

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Prices and rivals

The prices of the Xtreme 160R will increase by around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. Currently, the motorcycle is priced between ₹1.19 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The 2023 Xtreme 160R will continue to rival the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

First Published Date: