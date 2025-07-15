⁠Bajaj Pulsar N150 discontinued in India, de-listed from website

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the Pulsar N150, just two years after it went on sale. The motorcycle got the Pulsar N160’s styling with the engine of the Pulsar P150, bringing the best of both worlds. However, the Pulsar N150 received a lukewarm response in the market, which has led to its discontinuation. Bajaj dealers tell HT Auto that sales of the Pulsar N150 were stopped a few months ago, while the model has now been de-listed on the brand’s website.
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was launched at a price tag of ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike was powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts included telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.
The Pulsar N150 looked identical to the larger Pulsar N160, complete with the projector lens headlamp, LED DRLs, and angular body panels. The bike got a single-piece seat while running on a wider rear tyre over the standard Pulsar P150. It was also equipped with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS.
Bajaj has now replaced the Pulsar N150 with a more accessible version of the Pulsar N160, priced at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike gets a single-piece seat, twin disc brakes, and the more powerful 164.82 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.7 bhp and 14.65 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N160 exists between the Pulsar NS160 and the classic Pulsar 150 in the larger family.
