Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which sporty commuter should you buy?

The sporty commuter is a new segment that is gaining popularity in the Indian market. The most recent motorcycle to join this segment is the Pulsar N125 from Bajaj Auto. One of the major rivals of the new Pulsar N125 is the TVS Raider 125. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Design

Both motorcycles are designed to impress the young audience of the country. The Pulsar N125 is designed from the ground up but still uses some of the Pulsar traits but that have been modernized. There is still a wolf-eye headlamp in the front and twin strips for the tail lamp at the rear. There are tank shrouds along with a muscular fuel tank and the iconic ‘Pulsar’ font.

The Raider 125 on the other hand gets an all-new design with a LED headlamp that might be a bit polarizing for some people. It also boasts a muscular fuel tank along with tank shrouds and split seats and a slim tail lamp design.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Specs

The Pulsar N125 uses a new 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 11.83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

TVS Raider 125 also uses a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets air-oil cooling that puts out 11.22 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It also comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Hardware

Both motorcycles use telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Additionally, the Raider gets 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are done by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear on both motorcycles. The Raider 125's lower variant comes with a 130 mm drum brake in the front.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar N125 comes with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. But it does miss out on a tachometer and gear position indicator. On the other hand, the Raider 125 comes with a TFT screen that also supports Bluetooth connectivity. The Raider 125 comes with an integrated starter generator whereas it is reserved only for the top-spec variant on the Pulsar N125.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Price

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at ₹94,707 and goes up to ₹98,707. On the other hand, TVS Raider 125 starts at ₹84,868 and goes up to ₹1,04,330. All prices are ex-showroom.

