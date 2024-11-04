Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125cc bike is for you

In the entry level motorcycle segment, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 are the two of the most popular choices. While the Pulsar N125 makes its mark with its sporty looks and spirited performance in respect to the segment, the SP 125 on the other hand is all about practicality, focusing on reliability and impressive fuel efficiency.

Both the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and the Honda SP 125 are amongst the popular models in the entry level motorcycle segment. While the Pulsar N125 starts at

In this comparison, we will look at every detail of what each motorcycle offers including their engine specifications and design and features. This detailed comparison aims to help you decide which motorcycle best fits your lifestyle.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125:Design

The Bajaj Pulsar N125's design philosophy reflects the strong design language of the Pulsar N series, characterised by sharp lines and an eye-catching V-shaped cluster for the LED headlights. It features a muscular-looking fuel tank, augmented with extending shrouds and faux carbon fiber accents, adding to the sporting appeal, while the split seats, distinctive split headlights, underbelly exhaust, and rear tire hugger are also reminiscent of the Pulsar N series design language.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which sporty commuter should you buy?

On the other hand, the updated Honda SP 125 comes with a modern look. The updated bike has been treated to fresh graphics and also LED headlamp at the front which give it a fresh feel. Other design updates of this bike include body-coloured headlight cowl, fuel tank shrouds, a matching front fender, a side-mounted exhaust and a body-coloured grab rail for the passenger.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125:Specs

In terms of hardware, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 uses telescopic front forks with a mono-shock rear suspension, 240mm front disc brake, and 130mm rear drum brake blessed with a combined detection system. With a ground clearance of 198 mm, a seat height of 795 mm, and a kerb weight of 125 kg, this machine in true, real-time motion is quite a comfortable option.

The Honda SP 125 on the other hand comes with an alloy wheel and tubeless tyres. It further gets telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear with five-step adjustments. Braking duties are done by with 240mm disc brake with hydraulic braking mechanism and 130mm rear drum.

Also watch: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launched: Check Pulsar N125 Price, Specs, Features, Ride Quality

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is powered by a new 125cc single-cylinder engine that delivers a maximum power of 11.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and with a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Honda SP 125 features a 125cc PGM-FI engine which employs Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. This newer version of the engine generates a maximum power of 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and produces a torque of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine too is mated to a five-speed gearbox. In addition to this, the SP 125 also features a silent starter generator for starting silently, that combined gives it more fuel efficiency with much less friction, the company claims.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which sporty commuter should you buy?

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Features

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with several convenience and modern connectivity features, like an LCD instrument cluster and a USB charging port. In the top-end variant, it also gets an integrated starter generator and Bluetooth connectivity that notifies you about calls and texts. It further gets switchable auto start/stop which is aimed at enhancing the fuel efficiency.

The Honda SP 125 comes with various practical elements like a start/stop switch, a combined braking system, and a piston cooling jet to enhance its performance. Some of the safety features include a side stand cut-off. It also features a digital instrument cluster, which indicates fuel efficiency, an ECO indicator, and gear position.

Also Read : Liking Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are few alternatives to consider

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes in two variants: the base variant is priced at ₹94,707, and the Bluetooth variant is available at ₹98,707.

The Honda SP 125 also has two variants. The base model is the SP 125 Drum priced at ₹86,474. The more advanced Disc variant comes in at ₹90,467. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom figures.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: