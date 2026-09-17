Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles used to rule the Indian roads. With the rapid evolution in consumer preference, increased availability of a wide range of two-wheelers, 125 cc is the new entry-level category for many buyers in the Indian market. Boosted by the steep demand, especially from young-generation buyers who seek to buy sporty commuters with advanced technology without compromising regular commuting practicality, several two-wheeler manufacturers have launched their respective products in this space. Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 are two of the most popular models in this segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 sit in a segment which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian two-wheeler market.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the calculation has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar N125 ₹ 92,270 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,237 Honda SP 125 STD ₹ 89,748 ₹ 4,121 Honda SP 125 DLX ₹ 97,335 ₹ 4,469

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 commands a monthly EMI of ₹4,237. On the other hand, the Honda SP 125 commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,121 and ₹4,469, depending on the variant selected.

However, the consumers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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