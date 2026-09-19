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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar N125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar Ns125: Monthly Emi Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 19 Sept 2026, 06:06 am
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Bajaj Pulsar N125 and NS125 are positioned in the same 125 cc sporty commuter motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 and NS125 are positioned in the same 125 cc sporty commuter motorcycle segment.
Bajaj Pulsar N125
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
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Bajaj Pulsar is one of the iconic motorcycle ranges in the Indian market, which has been in business for decades. The Bajaj Pulsar lineup has a wide range of motorcycles, and at the entry level are the N125 and NS 125 models. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125 have both been designed and are on sale, aiming to tap young buyers who seek the sporty feel blended with the practicality of a regular commuter, packing advanced and premium technology-aided features, available in an affordable package.

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If you are planning to buy a 125 cc sporty motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125, we have considered all the variants of both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Bajaj Pular N125 92,2709.5%24 months 4,237
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 LED BT 99,622 4,574
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 LED BT ABS 106,123 4,873

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 commands a monthly EMI of 4,237. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between 4,574 and 4,873, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant being purchased, the offer and discount being applied, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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First Published Date: 19 Sept 2026, 06:06 am IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Bajaj Pulsar NS125
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