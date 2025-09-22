Bajaj Pulsar launches festive ‘Hattrick Offer’ with extra 50% financing support

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a special festive season offer to make Pulsar motorcycles more affordable for buyers. This follows the government’s decision to reduce GST on bikes under 350cc, a move that has lowered prices across the segment.

While the GST cut alone reduces prices, Bajaj Auto is going further. The company is not only passing on the entire benefit to buyers but also adding an extra 50 per cent financing support. This means Pulsar customers will enjoy savings worth one-and-a-half times the original GST reduction.

Hattrick Offer explained

The new “Hattrick Offer" gives buyers three main advantages. The first is the full GST benefit, which directly lowers the motorcycle’s cost. The second is zero processing charges, easing the financial burden of purchase. The third is comprehensive insurance coverage included in the package, ensuring new owners don’t face additional upfront expenses.

How much can customers actually save?

The savings vary depending on the model. In Delhi, customers buying the Pulsar NS125 ABS will receive benefits worth ₹12,206, while those purchasing the Pulsar N160 USD will gain advantages worth ₹15,759. These figures combine the effects of reduced taxes, waived charges, and free insurance.

Link with Pulsar’s new campaign

The launch of the Hattrick Offer comes alongside Pulsar’s new campaign, “Duniya Dekhti Hai Tu Dikha," which speaks to young riders who want to stand out. Bajaj is connecting this message of individuality with practical festive savings, making the brand’s appeal both emotional and financial.

Offer availability

Yes, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the Hattrick Offer applies to the entire Pulsar range and will be available nationwide. Whether during Navratri in Gujarat, Durga Puja in West Bengal, or Dussehra in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the offer is timed to match the country’s peak festive buying season.

What does this mean for buyers?

For customers, the scheme reduces the cost of owning a motorcycle at a time when many families plan big purchases. With tax savings, waived fees, and free insurance, Bajaj is making the Pulsar an even more attractive choice during the festive rush.

