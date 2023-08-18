Hero Karizma XMR's engine teased ahead of 29th August launch

Hero MotoCorp will be launching the Karizma XMR on the 29th of August. The manufacturer has been sharing new teasers on its social media and they even brought back Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador of the Karizma brand. The latest teaser gives us a glimpse of the engine of the Karizma XMR.

It is expected that Hero MotoCorp will use a 210 cc, single-cylinder engine that will be liquid-cooled. The power and torque outputs are not yet revealed. However, it is expected that the power will stand around 25 bhp whereas the torque output will be around 30 Nm. The gearbox on duty is expected to be a 6-speed unit.

The previous teasers have showcased the overall silhouette of the Karizma XMR and from the looks of it, the motorcycle does look quite sporty and aggressive. There is an aggressive fuel tank with a full fairing. The rider seat has been scooped out and there is a split-seat setup on offer as well. The rear section looks sharp and it will come with a slim LED tail lamp.

Hero is using clip-on handlebars but they are raised so there should not be much pressure on the wrists of the rider. However, the footpegs should still be slightly rear-set. So, overall the riding triangle will have a hint of sportiness but it will not be very aggressive.

The new headlamp will boast an X-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp. It is expected that the Karizma XMR could come with an ambient light sensor. This sensor would enable the motorcycle to turn on the low beam automatically and the rider can choose to switch on the high beam. We have already experienced this feature on the Harley-Davidson X440 which was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp only.

