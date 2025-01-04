Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update

Updated on: 04 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 has been taken off the shelves in the Indian market for the second time in its lifecycle. Bajaj Auto has decided to pull the plug on its quarter-litre semi-faired seven months after its most recent update, which saw the bike get subtle changes and new features to improve its value proposition. The motorcycle has been delisted from the brand’s website while dealers have also stopped accepting bookings. Do note that the Pulsar N250 streetfighter continues to be on sale.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 Discontinued Again

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was pegged to be the successor to the immensely popular Pulsar F220 but the latter continues to be a strong seller for the Pune-based manufacturer despite being on the market for nearly two decades. The Pulsar F250 struggled with sales right from the start and could never match up to the success of the Pulsar F220 during its initial run.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220 remains a crowd favourite despite being on the market for nearly two decades

On paper, both motorcycles offer a stylish exterior, a powerful engine, and just the right mix of features. The Pular F250 is arguably better than the F220 in every aspect offering better refinement, build quality, and even more features. However, the Pulsar F220 is more of an emotional purchase for the masses, which tends to circumvent the other parameters. Not to forget, the F220 remains an exciting motorcycle to ride despite its age and is incredibly value-friendly at 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar F250 Specifications

The last update for the Bajaj Pulsar F250 arrived in May last year priced at 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). A minimal hike of a few hundred rupees saw the bike get new body graphics, an updated digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, three ABS modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road - and traction control and a wider 140-section rear tyre. Notably, Bajaj did not introduce USD front forks and chose to offer telescopic forks instead on the F250, despite upgrading the same on the Pulsar N250 last year.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar F250 was the familiar 249.07 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 24 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor was paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike used telescopic front forks with a monoshock at the rear, while braking came from discs at either end with dual-channel ABS. Barring the telescopic forks, the same setup is still available on the Pulsar N250 with a more upright riding posture.

While the Pulsar F250 has been discontinued in India, the bike will likely be exported to other markets based on demand. As true Bajaj fans would know, no motorcycle is truly discontinued in the manufacturer's stable (Discover & V15 being exceptions), which means the Pulsar F250 could make a comeback should the tides change and there is a demand for semi-faired motorcycles in the future.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST
