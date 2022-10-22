HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar 250 Vs Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v: Which One Should You Get?

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?

Bajaj launched the new generation of Pulsars last year. TVS also updated its Apache RTR 200 4V around the same time. Here, is a comparison between the two.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.

200 cc motorcycles have gotten quite popular in the Indian market. This is because some customers like to have that extra oomph from their two-wheeler that regular commuter motorcycles cannot give. The two most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment are the Pulsar and the Apache. Bajaj launched the new generation of Pulsars last year. They are the N250 and F250. Then there is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycles. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Design

The Pulsar 250 has been redesigned from the ground up but there are still some throwback elements to the original Pulsar. For instance, the muscular fuel tank, wolf-eye inspired headlamp and the tail lamp with two strips. Overall, the Pulsar 250's does look modern and sporty. On the other hand, the design of the Apache has not been changed significantly but continuous updates have ensured that the Apache looks modern and is able to go against its rivals.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specifications

The Pulsar 250 gets a brand-new 249 cc, two-valve, oil-cooled mill. It produces 24.5 Ps of max power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned for strong mid-range and for torque. So, the rider does not need to work the gearbox much in traffic.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 197.75 cc, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 20.82 Ps of max power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque in Sports mode. In Urban and Rain modes, the output is restricted to 17.32 Ps and 16.51 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is ahead of the Pulsar 250. It comes with Glide through technology, adjustable brake and clutch lever, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Pulsar 250 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB charger. Bajaj is still offering an analogue tachometer which some people still are fond of. There is single-channel ABS as standard on both motorcycles. Although, a dual-channel ABS variant is also available.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price

The price of the single-channel ABS variant of Apache is 1.39 lakh whereas the dual-channel ABS costs 1.44 lakh. The Pulsar 250 is priced at 1.45 lakh for the single-channel ABS and 1.50 lakh for the dual-channel ABS. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar 250 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
The battered and mangled remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed.
BMW hits 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, then slams against truck; all dead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp
In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp
Red Light on Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi
Red Light on Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi
Mercedes-Benz delivers first EQS 580 4MATIC electric luxury sedan in Gujrat
Mercedes-Benz delivers first EQS 580 4MATIC electric luxury sedan in Gujrat
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city