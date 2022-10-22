Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?

Bajaj launched the new generation of Pulsars last year. TVS also updated its Apache RTR 200 4V around the same time. Here, is a comparison between the two.

200 cc motorcycles have gotten quite popular in the Indian market. This is because some customers like to have that extra oomph from their two-wheeler that regular commuter motorcycles cannot give. The two most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment are the Pulsar and the Apache. Bajaj launched the new generation of Pulsars last year. They are the N250 and F250. Then there is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycles. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Design

The Pulsar 250 has been redesigned from the ground up but there are still some throwback elements to the original Pulsar. For instance, the muscular fuel tank, wolf-eye inspired headlamp and the tail lamp with two strips. Overall, the Pulsar 250's does look modern and sporty. On the other hand, the design of the Apache has not been changed significantly but continuous updates have ensured that the Apache looks modern and is able to go against its rivals.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specifications

The Pulsar 250 gets a brand-new 249 cc, two-valve, oil-cooled mill. It produces 24.5 Ps of max power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned for strong mid-range and for torque. So, the rider does not need to work the gearbox much in traffic.

The Apache RTR 200 4V uses a 197.75 cc, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 20.82 Ps of max power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque in Sports mode. In Urban and Rain modes, the output is restricted to 17.32 Ps and 16.51 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Features

In terms of features, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is ahead of the Pulsar 250. It comes with Glide through technology, adjustable brake and clutch lever, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Pulsar 250 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB charger. Bajaj is still offering an analogue tachometer which some people still are fond of. There is single-channel ABS as standard on both motorcycles. Although, a dual-channel ABS variant is also available.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price

The price of the single-channel ABS variant of Apache is ₹1.39 lakh whereas the dual-channel ABS costs ₹1.44 lakh. The Pulsar 250 is priced at 1.45 lakh for the single-channel ABS and ₹1.50 lakh for the dual-channel ABS. All the prices are ex-showroom.

