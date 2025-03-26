Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Five most affordable bikes with ABS in India under 1.20 lakh

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is one of the key safety features that has become a common technology available in most cars and motorcycles. ABS can prove to be invaluable on treacherous road conditions, by reducing the risk associated with sudden braking manoeuvres. India has dynamic traffic conditions and motorcycles are the most vulnerable motorized vehicles on roads, ABS is one of the highly crucial safety features required to be on bikes.

If you are looking for the most affordable motorcycles with ABS in India, here are five options to consider under ₹1.20 lakh.