Bajaj offers up to 7,000 benefits as Pulsar completes 25 years in India

Bajaj Auto has announced customer benefits of up to ₹7,000 on select Bajaj Pulsar models to mark 25 years of the Pulsar brand in India. The anniversary benefits include a combination of direct savings, zero processing fee on financing, and five free services. Bajaj said the limited-period offer has gone live across markets and is available for a short duration.

11 Pulsar models, from 125cc to 400cc

The Pulsar lineup currently spans 11 models in India, covering engine capacities from 125cc to 400cc. These include the Pulsar 125 at the entry level, followed by the Pulsar N150, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar N160. Higher up the range are the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200, along with the fully-faired Pulsar RS200. The 250cc range includes the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250, while the recently introduced Pulsar NS400Z sits at the top of the lineup as the most powerful Pulsar to date.

Bajaj said the Pulsar brand has played a key role in shaping India’s sports and naked motorcycle segments over the past two and a half decades. The company credits the model range with bringing higher performance and sporty design to a wider audience, supported by technologies such as DTS-i, which were introduced early in the brand’s lifecycle.

The Pulsar NS400Z is positioned as a continuation of that legacy, offering the highest output ever seen on a Pulsar-badged motorcycle and anchoring the brand’s current performance-focused portfolio.

Commenting on the milestone, Sarang Kanade, President of the Motorcycle Business Unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said that Pulsar has played a defining role in India’s performance motorcycling culture over the last 25 years. He added that the anniversary offer is aimed at adding tangible value for customers while the brand continues to focus on performance-led products.

Bajaj has not specified an end date for the offer, advising interested buyers to check availability at dealerships.

