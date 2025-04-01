Bajaj has sold 2 crore Pulsars in over 50 countries. Here's how long it took them

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has sold over 2 crore units of the Pulsar internationally. Bajaj announced that this milestone has been achieved across more than 50 countries across the globe and it underscores Pulsar’s presence in the global sports motorcycle market. These numbers also highlight the growing demand for performance bikes.

The sales growth has been notable with the first crore units sold over 17 years, from 2001 to 2018. The next one crore came soon after in six years, from 2019 to 2025. According to the manufacturer, Pulsar currently holds a top market position in over 20 countries.

Brief history of Pulsar sales

Bajaj's Pulsar series was launched in 2001 and was one of the contributors towards shaping the motorbiking enthusiast community in India. With its reliability and affordable performance, the Pulsar motorbikes have gained popularity in markets spanning Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East too. Over the years, new variants such as the Pulsar 220F, NS series and N series attracted customers with their value-for-money package.

Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business Unit at Bajaj Auto commented on the milestone, stating, “Reaching 2 crore sales in more than 50 countries reflects the continued trust and enthusiasm of Pulsar riders worldwide."

Discounts to celebrate the occasion

Additionally, to commemorate the achievement, Bajaj Auto is also introducing limited-time discounts on select Pulsar models with savings of up to ₹7,379. The 125 Neon is now priced at ₹84,493 with a discount of ₹1,184, while the 125 Carbon Fibre is available for ₹91,610 with a discount of ₹2,000. The Pulsar 150 Single Disc comes at ₹1,12,838 after a ₹3,000 discount and the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc is now priced at Rs. 1,19,923 with the same discount. The N160 USD variant is available for Rs. 1,36,992 with a ₹5,811 discount.

Additionally, new prices have been introduced for selected models. The NS125 Base is now ₹99,994 while the NS125 ABS is now priced at ₹1,06,739. The N160 TD Single Seat variant is available for ₹1,22,722. In Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal, the Pulsar 220F will be offered with savings of Rs. 7,379.

To know more about these offers, visit the official Bajaj Auto Ltd. website or the nearest dealership.

