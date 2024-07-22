Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc bike to go for

Bajaj's Freedom has undeniably captured the nation's attention as India's first mass-produced CNG two-wheeler. The 125cc segment, already a competitive space with established players like the TVS Raider 125, now has a green challenger.

The Bajaj Freedom's CNG powertrain is a groundbreaking move, but can it match the performance and features offered by traditional petrol bikes? A closer look at the specs will reveal if the Freedom's green credentials can compete with the Raider's tried-and-true performance.

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Price

The top-tier Bajaj Freedom 125 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.10 lakh, while the fully-loaded TVS Raider 125 is priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh. This puts the Freedom at a premium of approximately Rs. 7,000.

However, the Freedom's CNG fuel option could potentially offset this initial cost differential over time, depending on fuel prices and availability. The Raider, on the other hand, relies solely on petrol, offering a more traditional ownership experience.

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Design

Both the Bajaj Freedom 124 and TVS Raider 125 possess an undeniable visual appeal. Both bikes strike a balance between practical commuting needs and youthful styling.

The Freedom introduces a unique character with its extended single-piece seat, distinctive fork covers, and braced handlebar, setting it apart from the crowd. Similarly, the TVS Raider's LED headlight and sleek silhouette contribute to its strong visual identity.

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Specs

Both the TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Freedom 125 feature conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension setup. The Raider rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with 80-section front and 100-section rear tubeless tires. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum.

The Baja Freedom 125, on the other hand, combines a 17-inch front wheel with a 16-inch rear wheel, wrapped in 90-section front and 120-section rear tires. While the top-end variant shares the same front disc brake as the Raider, lower variants opt for a drum brake.

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Engine

Powering the Bajaj Freedom is a 125cc, air-cooled engine producing 9.37 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. In contrast, the TVS Raider 125 is powered by 124.8cc air-cooled engine delivering 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque. The TVS Raider not only offers more power and torque but also generates them at lower engine speeds.

A key differentiator lies in the fuel options. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is equipped with a dual-fuel system, using both CNG and petrol with a two-kilogram CNG cylinder and a two-litre petrol tank. The TVS Raider 125, on the other hand, is petrol-powered with a 10-litre fuel tank. This difference will significantly impact running costs and overall range between the two commuters.

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Features

The Bajaj Freedom 125 features a negatively lit LCD instrument cluster displaying essential information like speed, fuel level, and trip details. It also offers smartphone connectivity for added convenience. The TVS Raider 125 SX ups the ante with a larger 5-inch TFT display and a broader range of connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation.

While the base Bajaj Freedom 125 model comes equipped with a standard instrument cluster, the top-spec variant matches the TVS Raider 125 with LED lighting and a fully digital display with smartphone connectivity. Both bikes offer a similar level of technology and features for riders.

