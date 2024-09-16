Bajaj Freedom 125: Top reasons to buy

The deliveries of the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG have started across various states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, with the recent one being Delhi. The motorcycle offers the best of both worlds to users who are looking for a balance of affordability and eye-catching design. Bajaj earlier also stated that they received an overwhelming response from audiences in Delhi.

With the magical mix of affordable pricing, attractive design, modern features and great fuel efficiency numbers the Bajaj Freedom contests to be an enticing choice for the majority of Indian buyers.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Modern design

The Bajaj Freedom 125 isn't like other commuter bikes in terms of design. It features modern styling elements that do not feel cheap and are thoughtfully included. Elements such as the exposed frame, tank shrouds and a hexagonal front lamp enhance the overall appeal of the bike.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Spacious seating

The seat of the CNG motorcycle is one of the longest seats in the segment. At 785 mm the seat has more than enough space for a rider and a pillion to sit on the bike. In addition to this, the seat is also flat and comfortable for city use.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Dual fuel options

The motorcycle offers two options of fuel that it can run on, CNG and petrol. The CNG tank has a capacity of 2 kg and the petrol tank also can be filled up to 2 litres. This in combination gives the bike a total range of 300 km as claimed by Bajaj.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Technology

Bajaj offers new-age features such as a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity call alerts with caller ID, missed call notifications, battery life indicator and LED lighting. These make the vehicle feel like you're not missing out on much even with its affordable cost.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Affordable pricing

The most important part of saving money on a vehicle comes when you're buying and maintaining it. With electric vehicles, the pricing of the vehicle goes up whereas running and maintenance costs are low. With the Freedom however, these things are balanced out as the bike starts at ₹94,995 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Bajaj claims affordable maintenance with up to a 50 per cent reduction in running costs.

