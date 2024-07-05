Bajaj gives birth to world’s first CNG bike. Prices start from…

Bajaj Auto has launched the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle , the Freedom 125. The new commuter motorcycle can run on CNG as well as petrol just like a CNG-equipped car. The dual-fuel setup is aimed to reduce running costs massively compared to other commuters in the same segment. The Bajaj Freedom 125 starts at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom) for the base variant while the top-end variant costs ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the Bajaj Freedom are open now. The motorcycle will go on sale in Gujarat and Maharashtra first. Eventually, the Freedom will also be exported to other countries such as Egypt, Tanzania, Peru, Indonesia andBangladesh.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Dual Fuel Tanks

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is targeted at buyers looking to dramatically lower their running costs. The CNG motorcycle promises to lower consumption by nearly 50 per cent with a small petrol fuel tank in place, in addition to the CNG cylinder. There is a switch on the right side of the handlebar that allows you to switch between either fuel option. The CNG cylinder is placed below the petrol tank and visually, there is nothing major to denote the Freedom 125 is different from its rivals. That said, the filler nozzles for the CNG and petrol tanks are different with the former requiring a pressurised storage setup and a different mechanism over a conventional petrol tank. The petrol tank has a capacity of 2 litres whereas the CNG tank capacity is of 2 kg.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Fuel Efficiency

Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 213 km on a CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 117 km to for a total range of 330 km. The fuel economy is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on CNG.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Specifications

Power comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from a front disc and a rear drum brake setup. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The styling is more simple and modern-retro on the new Bajaj Freedom 125. The bike gets a round headlamp with a DRL. The flat seat, wide handlebar and centre-set foot pegs give it a neutral riding position. The bike also gets a semi-digital instrument console with several tell-tale indicators including a CNG low-level alert and a neutral gear indicator.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 does not have a direct rival but it will take on other 125 cc motorcycles including the Honda Shine 125, Hero Glamour, TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R.

