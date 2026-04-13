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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Dominar 400 With New 350 Cc Engine Launched, Prices Reduced By 37,000

Bajaj Dominar 400 with new 350 cc engine launched, prices reduced by 37,000

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 16:21 pm
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  • Bajaj Auto has downsized the engine of the Dominar 400 so that it can now take advantage of the lower GST.

Bajaj has not made any cosmetic changes to the motorcycle.
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Bajaj Dominar 400
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Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced a revised pricing strategy for the Dominar 400, making its touring-focused motorcycle significantly more accessible to Indian buyers. With a price reduction of nearly 37,000, the move is aimed at lowering the entry barrier for riders seeking a capable long-distance machine. Now, the Dominar is priced at 2,03,214 ex-showroom.

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As part of this update, the Dominar 400 is now equipped with a 350 cc engine. Despite the change, Bajaj states that the motorcycle retains its core performance, features, and touring capabilities that have defined the Dominar brand over the years. The repositioning also allows the company to pass on GST benefits to customers, contributing to a lower upfront cost and improved overall ownership value.

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The motorcycle now comes with a 350 cc, liquid cooled engine, down from 373 cc unit. The 350 cc engine puts out 40 Ps and the torque output stands at 33 Nm With the new engine, there could be some reduction in power as well as torque. The gearbox will continue to be a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

Cosmetically, there are no changes to the motorcycle. Only the 373 cc badging on the engine has been removed. The Dominar continues to come in Aurora Green and

The Dominar continues to be positioned as a versatile touring motorcycle, designed to handle both daily commutes and extended highway journeys. Its focus remains on delivering a balance of power, comfort, and endurance, staying true to its established touring DNA.

This strategic shift aligns with Bajaj Auto’s broader philosophy of making touring and sports motorcycling more accessible to a wider audience. By reducing costs without compromising on the essential Dominar experience, the company aims to attract a larger base of riders looking to explore long-distance motorcycling.

Commenting on the development, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said that the Dominar has always represented the brand’s touring DNA, combining performance and long-distance capability. He added that the introduction of the 350cc engine, along with the revised pricing, ensures the same riding experience at a significantly lower cost of ownership.

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First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 16:21 pm IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Dominar 400
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