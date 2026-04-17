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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc Touring Muscle Or Retro Style At 2 Lakh?

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 12:30 pm
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  • Bajaj’s updated Dominar 400 now undercuts Triumph’s Speed 400, but the two motorcycles target very different riders and priorities.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
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Triumph Speed 400
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Bajaj Auto’s updated 350cc Dominar 400 recently entered the Indian market at 2.03 lakh, bringing a lower price and a stronger touring angle to the middleweight segment. That places it directly against the Triumph Speed 400, which also launched with a 350cc engine in the week past, starting at 2.31 lakh.

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Although both motorcycles now use 350cc-class engines, they are built for different kinds of usage patterns. One is aimed at long-distance comfort, while the other is shaped for city use and a more premium roadster feel. Here is a spec-sheet based comparision of the two motorcycles:

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Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon147 kmph
₹ 2.32 Lakhs
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Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon349.13 cc
₹ 2.03 Lakhs
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Triumph Speed T4
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.95 Lakhs
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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine output

The new Dominar 400 uses a 349cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. It produces 40.6 bhp and 33.2 Nm. On paper, that gives it a slight edge over the Triumph Speed 400, which makes 37 bhp and 32 Nm from its 350cc engine. The Triumph may trail the Bajaj in outright output, but the performance gap is not wide enough to define the buying decision on its own.

Also Read : 5 upcoming motorcycles I would wait for before buying any bike right now

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Chassis and ride

Bajaj has not changed the Dominar 400 beyond the new engine. It continues with the beam-type perimeter frame, 43 mm USD front forks, and a Nitrox mono-shock at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 193 kg, which supports its planted touring character. That setup makes it better suited to stable highway cruising and long rides.

The Triumph Speed 400 also carries over its basic hardware. It uses a hybrid spine/perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. Suspension comes from 43 mm upside-down big piston forks and a gas monoshock RSU with preload adjustment. It's around 164 mm ground clearance and roadster stance make it easier to live with in daily traffic.

Also Read : Triumph Bonneville-style 400cc motorcycle spotted undisguised ahead of debut

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Comfort and usability

The Dominar 400’s heavier build and touring-focused ergonomics should appeal to riders who want confidence on open roads. By contrast, the Speed 400 is likely to feel more agile and upright in the city. Its lighter-feeling layout and adjustable rear suspension make it more suitable for everyday use and shorter spirited rides.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Price and verdict

At 2.03 lakh, the Dominar 400 has a clear price advantage over the Triumph Speed 400’s 2.31 lakh starting tag. Riders focused on highway comfort, stability, and value are likely to find the Bajaj more compelling. Those who want a premium retro roadster with sharper urban manners may still prefer the Triumph.

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First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 12:30 pm IST
TAGS: Bajaj Dominar 400 Triumph Speed 400 Bajaj Dominar 400 Triumph Speed 400
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