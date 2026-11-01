Bajaj Dominar 400 long-term review: Affordable performance comes with compromises

There is a lot to like about the Bajaj Dominar 400 before you even get on it. It looks muscular, promises plenty of performance for the money and has the sort of road presence that makes it hard to ignore. But a motorcycle is more than its engine output or how it looks parked outside your house. What matters just as much is how it feels when you're riding it every day, dealing with traffic, bad roads and the little things that can either make a bike enjoyable or get on your nerves.

I spent around 15-20 days with the Dominar, covering over 372 km. The odometer read 2,609 km when I received it and 2,981 km when I handed it back. It wasn't a long-distance touring expedition; rather, I rode it mostly in the city. But it gave me a good idea of how the Dominar is to live with, where it works and where it could do with some attention. While there is plenty of performance here for the price, I came away feeling that Bajaj still has some work to do to make the overall package feel as good as it should.

Weight is more a weakness than strength

The first thing I noticed was how heavy the bike felt. Bajaj has managed to reduce the weight of the updated Dominar, but it still feels like a fairly heavy motorcycle, particularly because so much of that weight seems to sit towards the front.

The heavy handlebar is something I kept noticing during my time with the Dominar. On the highway, the added heft feels reassuring. The motorcycle feels planted, and stability is decent once you're crossing 80 km/h. It doesn't feel as effortless in the city, though, where the weight makes slow-speed manoeuvres and quick changes in direction more demanding than I'd like.

The well-tuned suspension deals with potholes and broken roads confidently.

Considering that the motorcycle will spend a fair amount of its life negotiating traffic, this is one area where I would have liked to see a more noticeable improvement.

I also noticed the motorcycle pulling towards the right. This happened during my testing, and other Dominar riders have mentioned it used to happen on the previous version too.

The right-side switchgear could also be better positioned. It sits slightly farther away from the thumb than I'd prefer, which is a small but noticeable ergonomic compromise.

Fun engine

The Dominar's 349.13 cc single-cylinder engine makes 40.6 PS and 33.2 Nm, and the performance is easily one of its biggest selling points. The throttle response is quick, and the power delivery is good. The four riding modes also work well, giving you useful options depending on the conditions.

But the engine isn't particularly happy at lower revs; I found myself needing to keep it above roughly 2,500 rpm to get the response I wanted. The idle remains pretty rough, while vibrations become fairly noticeable when you rev the engine harder.

The 349cc engine delivers strong performance, but it prefers to be kept on the boil.

Throws a few tantrums

What bothered me more, however, were the intermittent issues I experienced during the test. The engine would shut off randomly when slowing down. Another issue I faced was that the side-stand sensor kept malfunctioning when I stopped to refuel, and the side-stand light would stay illuminated; this kept preventing the motorcycle from starting. These were frustrating problems in regular use, and they took away from the experience.

For a motorcycle that gets so much right on paper, these issues were difficult to overlook. The engine has the performance, but the way it behaves in everyday conditions could be better.

The gearbox is a highlight

One thing I loved was the six-speed gearbox. It is well executed and makes the most of the engine's performance.

The Dominar can feel surprisingly agile once you get used to working the gears. You have to be a little more involved with the riding experience, especially when negotiating slower sections, but get into the right gear and the bike responds quickly.

The throttle response complements this nicely. There is enough performance on tap, and the motorcycle feels more willing when you use the gearbox rather than expect it to pull effortlessly from lower revs.

It is a good combination, and one of the reasons I think the Dominar remains an appealing proposition for someone looking for performance without spending a lot more money.

Suspension

The suspension is probably one of my favourite aspects of the Dominar. It takes potholes well and feels nicely tuned for Indian roads. Broken patches and uneven surfaces don't unsettle the motorcycle as much as you might expect from something this heavy.

This also helps when riding for longer stretches. The bike feels solid underneath you, and the weight that can become a nuisance in traffic lends it a reassuring feel on open roads.

That said, I wouldn't describe the stability as exceptional. It is decent once you're riding above 80 km/h, but the weight is still noticeable. I would have liked the motorcycle to feel a little more manageable without compromising on stability.

Riding modes but fun isn't permitted

I liked the way the riding modes work, and the traction control is useful rather than just another item on the equipment list. The rear tyre can slip quite easily on wet roads, which makes traction control a welcome addition.

However, the rear ABS cannot be switched off, not even when you're in Off-Road mode. I would have liked more flexibility here, particularly for riders who want to take the bike onto loose surfaces.

The rear tyre's behaviour in the wet also deserves attention. I found it prone to slipping more easily than I would have liked, so it is something to be mindful of when riding in rainy conditions.

Wet-road grip was one of the areas that left me wanting more.

Some useful touches, some ergonomic misses

The digital display is simple and does the job without cramming in unnecessary information. I like that about it. You get what you need while riding, and it doesn't feel cluttered.

There is also a USB-A charging port. A USB-C port would have been a more welcome addition, but the existing one does its job.

The helmet locks under the seat and the holes for attaching bungee cords are other useful touches. They're not headline-grabbing features, but they make sense on a motorcycle intended for touring.

The seat is comfortable, too, although its angle could be better. It slopes slightly forward, pushing you towards the front of the motorcycle. As a result, you end up putting more of your body weight on your forearms to hold your position. It's something I noticed repeatedly, and it takes away from what could otherwise be a comfortable riding position over longer distances.

The tail-lamp design also isn't my favourite. The Dominar has a mean-looking stance, but the rear section doesn't quite work for me.

The rear design doesn't quite match the muscular appeal of the rest of the motorcycle.

The fuel economy

The Dominar returned 20.4 km/l during my city testing on XP100 fuel. This was in heavy traffic and with a mix of spirited and regular riding, so it reflects my experience rather than a figure that should be expected in every situation.

The Dominar needs more than just power

The Dominar 400 is a decent package for the price. There is a lot to like about it: the engine's performance, the gearbox, the suspension and the useful electronic aids. The motorcycle also has a mean design, feels solid and offers a level of performance that makes it a compelling option in its price bracket.

But having the power is only part of the job.

Overall, it offers a lot for the money, but there are a lot of improvements to be made at the same time.

The heavy handlebar makes city riding more tiring than it should be; the engine could be smoother at low revs, and the intermittent shutdowns and side-stand warning issue need attention. The forward-sloping seat also takes away from its touring credentials, while the rear tyre's behaviour on wet roads leaves room for improvement.

My bigger concern is that a sports tourer should be about more than covering long distances quickly. It should also make those journeys comfortable and manageable, including the everyday riding that comes before reaching an open highway. And most riders don't buy a motorbike solely to tour; they ride it in and around the city for most of its life.

After my time with it, I came away thinking that the Dominar has a lot going for it, but it needs more attention to the details that make a motorcycle easier to live with.

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