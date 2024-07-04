HT Auto
World's First Ever Cng Bike To Launch Tomorrow. How Much Will You Pay For It?

World's first-ever CNG bike to launch tomorrow. How much will you pay for it?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 13:30 PM
  • Bajaj CNG bike would be competing against other 100 cc to 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market.
A recent teaser of the CNG motorcycle revealed a switch to change the fuel on which the engine would be running.
A recent teaser of the CNG motorcycle revealed a switch to change the fuel on which the engine would be running.

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world's first CNG motorcycle in the Indian market tomorrow. The homegrown manufacturer has already started releasing new teasers of the upcoming motorcycle on its social media pages. The test mules of the motorcycle have also been spotted a few times while it was being tested on our Indian roads.

Bajaj CNG Bike: Expected price

It can be expected that the new CNG bike would be priced between 85,000 and 95,000 considering that it would be a commuter motorcycle and would be aimed towards customers who are looking for more fuel efficiency.

Bajaj CNG Bike: Specs

As of now, the specifications of the upcoming CNG bike are not known. However, it is expected to be a 100 cc to 125 cc motorcycle which should be enough for people who are looking for a commuter motorcycle.

Bajaj CNG Bike: Name

As of now, the name of the CNG bike has not been confirmed by the manufacturer. However, they have filed few patents for the nameplates. According to rumours, the internal name for the CNG bike is Bruzer and once it goes on sale then it would be called Freedom 125.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights

Bajaj CNG Bike: To lower running costs by 50%

Bajaj foresees that the CNG motorcycle will cut operating expenses in half when compared to petrol-only motorcycles in the same category.Bajaj boasts a strong history of producing CNG three-wheelers so they could use their experience from there for the motorcycle. The company is targeting the commuter market with the intention to release a range of CNG motorcycles in the future. It will be interesting to see how the engine is adjusted to support both fuel options and how smooth the switch will be.

Bajaj CNG Bike: Rivals

Once launched, there would be no direct rivals of the Bajaj's CNG bike. However, it would still compete against the commuter motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS Motor Company.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: CNG bike Hero Bajaj Bajaj Bajaj Auto CNG Bike

