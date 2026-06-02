Bajaj Avenger Street 220 launched at 1.30 lakh

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the Avenger Street 220 in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,30,172. While the Cruise version of the motorcycle is meant for touring, the Street version is primarily made to do city duties. One thing to note is that the Avenger 220 Street is a replacement for the Street 160, which is no longer on sale in our country.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Colours

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is available in two paint schemes: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both colour options complement the motorcycle's laid-back cruiser styling.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 20% in May 2026, Exports Continue Strong Momentum

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Engine

Powering the Avenger 220 Street is a 220cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine, the same unit that has powered the iconic Pulsar 220F. The motor produces 19.03 PS at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Suspension and Brakes

The motorcycle rides on telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, while safety is enhanced by a single-channel ABS setup.

The Avenger 220 Street uses alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, with a 90/90-17 front tyre and a 130/90-15 rear tyre. Unlike the Avenger Cruise, which gets spoked wheels and tube-type tyres, the Street variant offers the convenience of easier puncture repairs thanks to its tubeless setup.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Dimensions

The Avenger 220 Street comes equipped with a 13-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 160 kg kerb weight. Its low seat height of 737 mm makes it particularly accessible to riders of varying heights, contributing to the motorcycle's easy-going nature and everyday usability.

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