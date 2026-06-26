Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27

Bajaj Auto aims to strengthen its 125 cc plus motorcycle portfolio in the Indian market. The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer that sells the iconic Pulsar range of bikes in India, also plans to turbocharge the Chetak electric scooter in FY27. Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj R Bajaj has said that the company will strengthen its strategically important 125 cc plus domestic motorcycle portfolio, while the focus will be on the Chetak as well. Besides emphasising the domestic market, Bajaj will also look to boost exports given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics, the OEM stated in its annual report for 2025-26.

Bajaj has said that the opportunities before the company across markets and segments remain very significant and offer substantial headroom for growth. "As we look ahead to FY27, the external environment remains volatile, uncertain and complex. Geopolitical developments, commodity inflation, supply chain disruptions and shifts in global trade dynamics are creating challenges in the operating environment that are particularly pronounced as we start the new financial year," he said.

He also added that India continues to be one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, with almost unparalleled long-term potential across both domestic consumption and electric mobility. The Bajaj Auto official said that the uptick and rebound across overseas markets augur well for the company, which is a foremost exporter from the country. Sharing the company's priority for the ongoing fiscal, Bajaj said that the OEM will focus on strengthening competitiveness in the strategically important 125 cc domestic motorcycle segment through brand and product interventions and sharper in-market execution.

Further, he said that the company will accelerate momentum on the premium brands like KTM and Triumph, given the change in their growth trajectories, while also turbo-charging Chetak while driving its strong product proposition, market leadership and improved profitability. Bajaj also pointed out that the company will be stepping up exports even further, given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics.

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