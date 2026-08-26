Bajaj Auto to bring 3 new products by October

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to ramp up its game in India. The homegrown two-wheeler giant is preparing to launch three new products in the country, as well as two sub-brands in an attempt to woo new customers. The automaker, which recently launched the new Pulsar 125 and new Pulsar 150 , is planning to launch three new products by mid-October and two new brands in the coming months. Also, the company is optimistic about its sales performance in H2 FY27 and the festive season.

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rakesh Sharma said the company will be launching three new products in the next 45 days and also roll out two new brands. He also said that since October 2025, Bajaj Auto has launched 12 models in India. Sharma said the company had seen some fatigue in this segment, as some Pulsar models, such as the 125 cc and 150 cc, had not received major updates for a long time. He also said that the upgraded versions of the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 will help the company woo new buyers and also attract existing customers.

Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a 30% surge in its total sales to 474,677 units in July 2026 compared to 366,000 units recorded in the same month last year, with total domestic sales increasing 20% year-on-year (YoY) to 220,192 units as against 183,143 units in the year-ago period. Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market increased 19% YoY to 165,747 units in July 2026 from 139,279 units in July 2025. However, Pulsar 125 sales reportedly declined 38% YoY, while Pulsar 150 saw a steep fall of 67% YoY.

The two-wheeler industry is growing at a double-digit pace right now, which is close to about 12%, and within that, the motorcycle segment is growing at about 10%, while the scooter segment is a little higher, but electric vehicles are growing at about 80%, said Sarang Kanade, head of two-wheeler business at Bajaj Auto. "So, the overall forecast that we have for the current festive season in the second half is very optimistic right now," he told PTI, but added that the near-term trends in the 125 cc are not looking as exciting as the rest of the portfolio in the two-wheeler industry.

He also stated that if one takes a long-term view of the 125 cc motorcycle segment, three years back it had a segment size of about 25%, while at present it is about 28%. "So, there is a sharp appreciation that is happening in the 125 cc over a period of time ... I think we are very optimistic with the 125-cc as well in the coming festivities," he added. Kanade also said that despite the price hike, which has been passed on to customers, demand remains robust in July-August, and added that a lot of waves have passed in the past, so I think most of what was coming as a fast escalation has been behind us.

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