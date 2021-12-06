Top Sections
The new generation KTM RC 390 comes with appealing visual updates compared to the outgoing model. (Image: Facebook/Rok Bagoros)

Bajaj Auto teases new-gen KTM RC 390 ahead of launch

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 01:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The launch of the new-gen RC 390 is likely to take place in India in the next few weeks. 

  • The new KTM RC 390 could be priced somewhere around 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). 
  • 2022 RC 390 by KTM will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the TVS Apache RR310.

Bajaj Auto has confirmed via KTM India's social media handles that the new-gen RC 390 will be launched in the Indian market very soon. KTM India has recently launched the new RC 200 in India, and the new RC 390 will be the latest addition to the company's new range of bikes.

For the record, the RC 390 has already been launched in the international markets. 

The new-gen RC 390 will come out to be a fully revamped model. It will host a range of new updates for 2022. For starters, it will look completely different from the previous-gen model. There will be a fresh outer design for the front headlamp and body fairing, similar to the all-new RC 200. 

The previous dual-beam headlamps on the RC 390 have been replaced with a larger RC8 inspired single-beam LED headlamp. The fairing integrated LED turn indicators add more appeal to the bike. 

As already know, the company has also tweaked the riding ergonomics of the motorcycle which are now adjustable as per the rider's preference. The bike now comes with an adjustable handlebar made of aluminium with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

At the heart of the new motorcycle sits the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine as on the predecessor. The engine has been rated to develop 43 hp of maximum power which is backed up with 37 Nm of peak torque (1 Nm torque more than before). The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

The launch of the new-gen RC 390 is likely to take place in India in the next few weeks. The bike could be priced somewhere around 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the TVS Apache RR310.  

 

 

 

