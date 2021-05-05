Bajaj Auto starts production of 125 cc Husqvarna bikes at Chakan plant

Bajaj Auto has started the production of the 125cc Husqvarna models (Vitpilen 125 and Svartpilen 125) at its Chakan factory located near Pune, India. The bikes are set to go on sale in the European markets soon, but there is no confirmed information if they will be launched in India or not.

(Also Read: The Niu RQi electric motorcycle looks like Husqvarna Vitpilen's EV avatar)

The smaller Husqvarna bikes will come based on the existing 250 cc models from the Swedish bike maker. Externally, they will feature the same aggressive design while the mechanical details will be shared with the KTM 125 Duke street naked bike. At the heart of the bikes will sit the same 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from its Austrian counterpart. This engine is responsible for delivering 15 bhp of power and 12 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the main features on the 125cc Husqvarna models may include full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a swingarm-mounted tyre hugger. They may also use wire-spoke wheels, unlike the existing 250 cc line that feature alloys.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto hikes prices of KTM and Husqvarna in India)

In terms of hardware equipment, the new Husqvarna 125 model range will come packed with WP-sourced upside-down telescopic front forks which will be backed up by a rear mono-shock. For anchoring duties, disc brakes with ByBre calipers will be used on both wheels. There will also be a safety net of ABS on these brakes.