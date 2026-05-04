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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Auto Sales Jump 40% In April 2026; Exports Surge Across Segments

Bajaj Auto sales jump 40% in April 2026; exports surge across segments

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 04 May 2026, 11:58 am
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  • Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 5.13 lakh units in April 2026, driven by strong export growth across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 5,13,792 units in April 2026, reflecting a 40.4 per cent YoY growth.
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Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 5,13,792 units in April 2026, registering a 40.4 per cent year-on-year growth over the 3,65,810 units sold during the same month last year.

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The company’s domestic sales across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,48,210 units in April 2026. Compared to the 2,20,615 units sold in April 2025, this reflects a 12.5 per cent YoY increase. Exports witnessed significantly stronger growth, rising 82.9 per cent YoY to 2,65,582 units against 1,45,195 units exported during the corresponding month last year.

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Within the two-wheeler business, Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 4,39,953 units in April 2026, marking a 38 per cent increase over the 3,17,937 units sold in April 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 11.4 per cent to 2,10,063 units, while exports surged 77.8 per cent to 2,29,890 units.

The commercial vehicle division posted total sales of 73,839 units during the month, up 54.2 per cent from 47,873 units sold a year ago. Domestic CV sales increased 19.2 per cent to 38,147 units, whereas exports more than doubled with a 124.9 per cent rise to 35,692 units.

The strong export performance across both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles played a major role in driving Bajaj Auto’s overall sales growth at the start of FY2026-27.

Also Read : Indian passenger vehicle industry starts FY27 with blockbuster April performance. Top 5 carmakers

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable with GST cut

Bajaj Auto has updated the pricing of the Pulsar NS400Z, with the flagship streetfighter now attracting the lower 18 per cent GST bracket. As a result, it is now priced at 1,80,092 (ex-showroom), down from the earlier 1.93 lakh, translating to savings of up to 24,500.

Although Bajaj had introduced the updated NS400Z with the downsized engine earlier this year, the price had not been reduced as expected. With the GST revision now factored in, the motorcycle becomes notably more accessible for prospective buyers, especially those who had delayed their purchase awaiting the revised pricing structure.

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First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 11:58 am IST
TAGS: auto sales motorcycles two wheeler sales bajaj auto
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