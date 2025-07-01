Bajaj Auto rides export sales surge to offset domestic demand slowdown in June 2025

Bajaj Auto reported a marginal one per cent increase in total sales for June 2025, which was buoyed by strong export demand even as domestic sales continued to slide. The Indian manufacturer sold 3,60,806 units in June, up from 3,58,477 units in the same month a year ago, according to data released on Tuesday. Domestic sales slumped by 13 per cent year-on-year to 1,88,460 units from 2,16,451 units in June 2024.

The decline in domestic sales was driven by a fall in private two-wheeler sales, which totalled 1,49,317 units for the month. When compared to the 1,77,207 units sold in June 2024, this makes for a 16 per cent decline in sales. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market amounted to 39,143 units, marking a negligible decline of 100 units for June 2025.

In contrast, exports surged 21 per cent to 1,72,346 units, with two-wheeler exports rising 18 per cent and commercial vehicle exports jumping 49 per cent compared to the year-ago period. This robust export performance has helped Bajaj offset its current weakness in the domestic market.

Bajaj Auto sales: April-June YTD numbers

For the April–June quarter, Bajaj Auto’s total sales edged up one per cent to 11,11,237 units. While domestic sales for the quarter declined by eight per cent, exports rose 16 per cent, highlighting the company’s growing reliance on international markets amid falling domestic demand.

Bajaj Auto sales: FY25 annual results

In its sales report for FY25, the Indian manufacturer had posted a three per cent increase in domestic two-wheeler sales and a 13 per cent increase in exports compared to FY24 numbers. Bajaj sold 22,50,585 two-wheelers in India in FY24, and this grew to 23,08,249 in the following fiscal year. Export figures were at 14,77,338 units in FY24, growing to 16,74,060 in FY25.

Overall, the company sold 39,82,309 two-wheelers in FY25, of which 5,01,096 were sold domestically and 4,42,467 were exported in Q4 2025 alone.

