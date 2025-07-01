Bajaj Auto rides export sales surge to offset domestic demand slowdown in June 2025

HT Auto
  • Bajaj Auto's total sales increased by 1 per cent in June 2025, driven by strong export demand, despite a 13 decline in total domestic sales.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Also Read : 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted at dealership ahead of launch. Here's what is new

In contrast, exports surged 21 per cent to 1,72,346 units, with two-wheeler exports rising 18 per cent and commercial vehicle exports jumping 49 per cent compared to the year-ago period. This robust export performance has helped Bajaj offset its current weakness in the domestic market.

Bajaj Auto sales: April-June YTD numbers

For the April–June quarter, Bajaj Auto’s total sales edged up one per cent to 11,11,237 units. While domestic sales for the quarter declined by eight per cent, exports rose 16 per cent, highlighting the company’s growing reliance on international markets amid falling domestic demand.

Bajaj Auto sales: FY25 annual results

In its sales report for FY25, the Indian manufacturer had posted a three per cent increase in domestic two-wheeler sales and a 13 per cent increase in exports compared to FY24 numbers. Bajaj sold 22,50,585 two-wheelers in India in FY24, and this grew to 23,08,249 in the following fiscal year. Export figures were at 14,77,338 units in FY24, growing to 16,74,060 in FY25.

Overall, the company sold 39,82,309 two-wheelers in FY25, of which 5,01,096 were sold domestically and 4,42,467 were exported in Q4 2025 alone.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2025, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: bajaj bajaj auto bajaj sales auto sales

