Bajaj Auto reports 9% YoY growth in two-wheeler sales in May 2025. Check export numbers

Bajaj Auto recently posted results for the month of May 2025. The bikemaker achieved a total sales figure of 3,32,370 units in the period. Comparing it to the 3,05,482 units sold in May 2024 showcases a 9 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales. The export numbers showcased growth as well, going up 20 per cent from 1,17,142 units in May 2024 to 1,40,958 units exported in May 2025.

Domestic sales numbers for Bajaj two-wheelers showed a slight recovery from the previous month, climbing by 2 per cent. The numbers stood at 1,40,958 vehicles sold in April 2025, in comparison, this figure stood at 1,17,142 units in the same period of 2024.

April-May 2025 YTD numbers

The YTD numbers for the bikemaker showcased negligible growth in the April-May 2025 reports. The manufacturer exported 2,70,280 two-wheeler units in the April-May 2025 period against 2,41,981 units in April-May 2024, a 12 per cent change. Domestically, the manufacturer sold 3,80,027 units from April-May 2025 as opposed to 4,05,290 two-wheelers in April-March 2024.

FY25 annual and Q4 FY25 results

The homegrown automotive manufacturer also posted its sales report for FY 2025, showcasing a 3 per cent increment in domestic two-wheeler sales and a 13 per cent increase in exports compared to FY 2024 numbers. Bajaj sold 22,50,585 two-wheelers in India in FY24; this figure grew to 23,08,249 in FY25. Export numbers counted in at 14,77,338 units sold in FY24 and grew to 16,74,060 in FY25.

Additionally, the manufacturer also announced figures for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, marking a 3 per cent uptick in overall two-wheeler domestic sales volumes. The change was mainly supported by the manufacturer's growing sales volumes in the export markets, with a 20 per cent increase Y-o-Y in Q4 2025. However, Bajaj's two-wheeler sales numbers saw a 7 per cent drop Y-o-Y in the domestic markets.

Overall, Bajaj sold 39,82,309 two-wheelers in FY2025, out of which 5,01,096 were sold domestically and 4,42,467 were exported in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

