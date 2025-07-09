Auto recap, July 8: Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX launched, 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, July 8.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched

Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in the Indian market, priced at ₹1.92 lakh ex-showroom. Although there are no significant design changes, the domestic manufacturer has improved the engine and added new features. According to Bajaj, these modifications were made in response to customer feedback.

The engine remains the same, but it now incorporates new internals along with several other enhancements. This has resulted in an increase in the redline, top speed, and power output. Additionally, a quickshifter has been included, along with a new set of tyres, featuring a wider tyre at the rear.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Series launched

Mahindra & Mahindra has broadened the XUV 3XO lineup with the introduction of the new RevX Series, which presents a fresh variant lineup for the subcompact SUV. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX range will be offered in two trim levels - M and A, providing more cost-effective variant choices for the model. The XUV 3XO RevX M trim is priced at ₹8.94 lakh, while the M (O) variant is available at ₹9.44 lakh. In contrast, the XUV 3XO RevX A trim is priced at ₹11.79 lakh for the manual version and ₹12.99 lakh for the automatic version. All prices are ex-showroom.

2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched

Triumph Motorcycles has officially revealed the pricing for the 2025 Trident 660 in India, which begins at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph has revitalized the Trident’s aesthetic by launching three new dual-tone color options: Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black, Diablo Red/Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue/Sapphire Black, in addition to the current Jet Black variant.

For the year 2025, Triumph has improved the Trident 660’s value by including several premium features as standard equipment. These features comprise cornering-optimized ABS and traction control, the My Triumph Connectivity system, a bidirectional quickshifter (Triumph Shift Assist), and a cruise control system that is activated with a single button.

Regarding ride modes, the Trident 660 now includes a ‘Sport’ mode, in addition to the previously available Road and Rain modes. The front suspension has been upgraded to a Showa Big Piston fork, designed to enhance front-end feedback and overall ride control.

