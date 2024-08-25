Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Auto News Recap, August 24: New Tvs Jupiter 110 Review, Hyundai Alcazar Confirmed Features

Auto news recap, August 24: New TVS Jupiter 110 review, Hyundai Alcazar features

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 23.
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 23.

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 24, Saturday.

2024 TVS Jupiter ride review

First launched in 2013, the TVS Jupiter is the only scooter in India that has been able to give some competition to the mighty Honda Activa. The Jupiter scooter has finally entered a new generation. What has changed with the new Jupiter? Well, a lot actually. HT Auto got to ride the new scooter on TVS' test track. Here are the first impressions of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 first impressions: Family scooter reborn

New Hyundai Alcazar features confirmed

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming Alcazar. The updated SUV will be based on the new Creta that was launched earlier this year and has been doing very well in the market. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the new Alcazar. Now, the brand has released a new TVC in which a few of the features of the Alcazar are visible.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar confirmed to get these features

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon52.8 kmpl
₹ 73,700 - 87,250
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 74,999 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Deltic M Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 65,490 - 90,990
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 76,684 - 82,734
Compare View Offers

Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines)

The Mercedes-Benz India assembly plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, does not adhere to the pollution control guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The inconsistency was discovered during a routine inspection, according to the government agency. Mercedes-Benz India says it is yet to receive a written notice or formal request from MPCB about the claimed violations.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter 110 Jupiter 110 TVS TVS Motor Company Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai Alcazar Mercedes Benz
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS