Auto Expo 2023: Italian motorcycle brand MBP makes India debut with two bikes

Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) on Thursday debuted the Italian motorcycle brand Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) in the country at the Auto Expo 2023, making it the sixth brand from AARI here. The company showcased two bikes in the 500cc-1000cc segment - the MBP M502N and the MBP C1002V - at the expo, and these will be the first offerings from the Italian brand in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 17:44 PM
MBP M502N and MBP C1002V break cover at Auto Expo 2023
MBP is headquartered in Bologna, Italy, while its product range comprises motorcycles starting from 125 cc bikes to maxi-scooters, adventure motorcycles as well as street-nakeds. The brand's bikes in India will be sold via the Benelli-Keeway dealerships.

Also Read : Ultraviolette unveils F99 concept electric motorcycle at Auto Expo 2023

The mid-displacement street naked bike MBP M502N is designed to appeal all kinds of riders with its Italian design language - sleek body panels, aerodynamic stance, angular fuel tank as well as rear air vents. The bike's exposed LED headlight pods are light-sensitive, helping it switch on and off according to the surroundings.

Both the bikes from MBP incorporate IOT technology with a geolocation positioning system (GPS) and Cellular connection.
The bike is powered by 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor with eight valves and Bosch EFI. The engine produces peak power of 50.95 HP@8,500 rpm and max torque of 45 Nm@6,750 rpm.

The street naked bike comes with a host of technological advancements including a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT screen that makes it easy for rider to view all information at one glance.

The modern cruiser MBP C1002V has been designed for a modern-day rider and is suitable for long getaways. It sources power from a 997cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 80-degree twin engine that produces peak power of 93.87 HP@7,600 rpm and peak torque of 102 Nm@6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed tranmission.

The bike gets a full-colour five-inch TFT digital display that offers easy readeability. It gets a plush suspension package consisting of KYB upside-down telescopic fork and a KYB Prolink rear shock. The passenger seat is designed to double up as a backrest for the rider and the footrests are positioned for a classic, relaxed cruiser posture.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Moto Bologna Passione MBP MBP M502N Auto Expo 2023 2023 Auto Expo Auto Expo
