Ather to start delivery of 450X, 450 Plus in Chennai, Bengaluru after Diwali

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy will start deliveries of its 450X and 450 Plus 125cc scooters from November. In a statement released by Ather Energy, the company will open up the full payment window for the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X and the scooters will be delivered within 3 weeks of payment.

Ather recently made announcements for Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X as the EV startup introduced its assured buyback program for the two-wheeler enthusiasts. The assured buyback for Ather 450X is ₹85,000 and ₹70,000 for the Ather 450 Plus at the end of 3 years. The price of Ather 450 Plus has been slashed to ₹139,990 (ex-showroom).

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the deliveries of the 450X will start in a phased manner and it will be seen on roads across all its operational cities including - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune will be the first cities to receive the scooter in November, followed by Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad. In the next phase, 450X will be dispatched for Delhi and Mumbai where the deliveries will commence by December. In the last phase, Coimbatore & other cities will receive the scooter in the first quarter of 2021.

Ather believes that the reliability of the scooters will ensure that they will command a strong value in the resale market.

Ather Energy has 37 fast charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai. The company will install more fast charging stations in Chennai like VR Mall Chennai, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, and Mash Resto Cafe.

This phase of installations of Ather Grid will be live across more than 135 locations by December 2020 in all the 11 cities that Ather Energy has announced its presence in. The charging infrastructure can be used by all electric vehicles, including four wheelers, to charge and will be free until March 2021.

Unlike the Ather Energy owned experience Center in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy has partnered with reputed dealers like Kamal Motors, BU Bhandari and Kataria Group to set up experience centres, Ather Space in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad respectively.