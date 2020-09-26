Ather Series1, the collector's edition of 450X, breaks cover

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru based electric vehicle startup on Saturday revealed the collector's edition of the Ather 450X scooter called 'Series1'. The company has announced that the Series1 will be given only to the customers who pre-ordered the 450X scooter before its prices were announced (January 28, 2020).

The Series1 will be the first scooter on the Indian roads with translucent panels offering a peek inside the body. Thanks to its 'see-through'design, the scooter's aluminum chassis is visible under the seat along with the trellis frame design which is a unique aspect of the Ather scooters.

On the outside, the Series1 gets a gloss metallic black body color with red accents. The exterior colour combination is strikingly different from the existing range of colors (grey, white, mint green).

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter gets a 6 kW PMSM electric motor which is juiced up from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. It is the same setup seen on the regular Ather 450X. Moreover, the riding modes are also the same - Eco, Ride, and Sport. It also gets a high-performance 'Warp' mode. Ather claims a 0-40 kmph acceleration timing of 3.3 seconds.

The company says that the deliveries of Series1 scooters will begin by November 2020 in all 11 cities - Bangalore, Chennai, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Kozhikode, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

What's to be noted is that Ather says that the initial batches of Series1 scooters will ship out with black panels and will be upgraded to the translucent panels in May 2021. “Building automotive grade translucent panels is tricky and I am super excited that Ather is bringing them out for the first time ever with Series1. The teams have been working on it for months and despite the lockdown, we have been able to produce something truly fantastic," said, Tarun Mehta, CEO, and Co-founder of Ather Energy.