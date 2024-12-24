Ather Rizta to TVS iQube ST: Top 5 electric two-wheelers launched in 2024

As the world continues to shift towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation, India's electric two-wheeler market has witnessed significant growth in 2024. An electric two-wheeler makes a lot of sense for people who have a fixed commute and only perform daily chores nearby. With several new electric two-wheeler launches this year has been an exciting time for EV enthusiasts. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 5 electric two-wheelers launched in 2024.

Ather Rizta

The Rizta was one of the most awaited launches for 2024. It is the first electric scooter from Ather Energy whose 450 series of electric scooters have proven themselves to withstand Indian conditions quite well. The Rizta shares its underpinnings with the Rizta only but the manufacture has made some changes so that the body itself can be bigger to accommodate a larger seat, boot space and a new 7-inch TFT screen that supports notification alerts, live location sharing, Google Maps and more.

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series was recently launched in the Indian market. The updated Bajaj Chetak 35 series maintains its classic retro-inspired aesthetic while incorporating minor design modifications and introducing new color choices. A significant enhancement is evident in the feature set, especially in the premium 3501 variant, which now boasts a touchscreen dashboard in place of the earlier non-touch model. The TFT console offers smartphone connectivity, music management, integrated navigation, geofencing capabilities, and additional functionalities.

The F77 is already an impressive electric motorcycle in the Indian market. With the Mach 2, Ultraviollete further improved the motorcycle. The motor was updated with more power, regen braking with 10 levels and traction control as well. The IDC claimed range was bumped from 305 km to 323 km. Apart from this, there are new colour options as well.

TVS iQube is another electric scooter which is quite popular in the Indian market. It has proven itself to be quite reliable and comfortable for city duties. The brand finally launched its long-awaited ST variant with two battery pack options - 3.2 kWh and 5.5 kWh. Apart from this, there is also a new 2.2 kWh unit variant that is more affordable.

Vida V2

The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro

Vida Electric, the electric arm of Hero MotoCorp has launched the V2 electric scooter. It is the successor to the V1 electric scooter which was already on sale in the Indian market. It gets subtle design changes with no changes to the battery pack. The Vida V2 is offered in three distinct variants: Pro, Plus, and Lite. Among these, the V2 Lite stands out as the most Economical option, with a price of ₹96,000 (ex-showroom).

