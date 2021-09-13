Ather 450+ price reduced in this state, is lowest in India after EV subsidy

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced that the price of its 450 Plus scooters have gone by almost 20 per cent in Maharashtra. The EV-maker has said that after adding the state's EV subsidy to the 450 Plus price, customers will now have to pay around ₹24,000 less to ride away in a brand new electric scooter.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder of and CEO at Ather Energy, took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “EV subsidies finally are going live in Maharashtra. Prices of 450+ come down by ~24K and is now priced at 1.03L in the state."

The new pricing structure means that the price of an Ather 450 Plus electric scooter in Maharashtra will be the lowest across India. Tarun Mehta said that the prices are competitive enough, and are ‘lower than several 125cc scooters is a bonkers pricing'.

The Ather 450 Plus electric scooters used to cost ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ather 450X used to cost ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) in the state after the FAME II revision. In Delhi, the Ather 450 Plus costs ₹1.28 lakhs and the 450X is priced at ₹1.47 lakhs (ex-showroom, inclusive of Fame 2 incentive and GST) in Delhi-NCR, without the state EV subsidy.

Despite the reduction in price, Ather 450 Plus is still not the most affordable electric two-wheeler to buy in Maharashtra. It is not even more affordable than its rival Ola Electric's S1 electric scooter, which costs ₹94,999 (ex-showroom, post-state and FAME-II subsidy).

According to reports, Ather Energy is working on a new electric scooter which will cost less than ₹one lakh to take on Ola Electric's offerings. However, the launch is still some time away, around the the first quarter of 2023 financial year.