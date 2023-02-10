HT Auto
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023

Piaggio India has confirmed that it will be launching a new scooter in the Indian market and the offering will be called the Typhoon based on the Aprilia SR range. The Aprilia Typhoon could be the new entry-level model in the company’s line-up and could replace the Storm 125 currently on sale.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 13:46 PM
The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Piaggio is celebrating its 25th year in India and to mark the occasion, the company has made several key announcements right from product upgrades to new offerings. The Aprilia Typhoon will be a 125 cc offering and is expected to arrive as early as March this year. While the company does sell the Aprilia Typhoon 125 internationally, the India-spec version is expected to see upgrades in terms of styling, features and improved hardware. The new scooter will also be OBD 2 compliant, keeping up with the new norms.

Also Read : Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440

The Aprilia Typhoon 125 will come with the updated i-get Euro5 125 cc engine with OBD 2 compliance
Expect to see an LED headlamp, a digital console, combi braking and more on the Aprilia Typhoon 125. The model will also get the upgraded i-get Euro5 engine that comes with OBD 2 compliance. In fact, Piaggio will update its entire scooter lineup to the i-get Euro5 engine with OBD 2 compliance ahead of the April 1 deadline. The new motor is expected to bring improvements in performance with better acceleration, lower emissions and more.

The Aprilia SR 125 is currently priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the updated version to see a marginal price increment along with the upgrades. Expect the upcoming Typhoon 125 to get a sub 1.10 lakh pricing when it arrives.

Apart from scooters, the Aprilia brand will also enter the entry-performance motorcycle segment in India this year. Piaggio has announced its intentions for the same and the upcoming motorcycle is expected to be called the RS440 taking on the BMW G 310 RR, KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the segment. Expect more announcements from Piaggio in the weeks to come.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 13:46 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia Aprilia India Aprilia Typhoon 125 upcoming scooters 2023
