Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which one to pick?

Aprilia Tuono 457 has been finally launched in India as the latest entrant in the sub-500 cc premium bike segment. The Aprilia Tuono 457 comes as a naked sibling of the Aprilia RS 457 and it competes with rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03 . The newly launched Tuono 457 naked streetfighter is the most affordable motorcycle from the Italian bike manufacturer in India. Also, this is the second bike to be based on the RS 457 platform.

While the Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the Aprilia RS 457, it has a few design differences as well that make the naked streetfighter distinctive compared to the faired bike.

Aprilia Tuno 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Price

Aprilia Tuono 457 comes priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 457 comes priced at ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the naked streetfighter is ₹25,000 cheaper than its faired sibling.

Aprilia Tuno 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Design

Apart from the pricing, on the styling front, the two bikes have their distinctive appearances. The Aprilia Tuono 457 comes with a distinctive design philosophy compared to other Tuono range of bikes. It comes ditching the semi-fairing available in the RS 457. The LED headlamp design in both bikes is different as well. The Tuono 457 gets boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. Also, it has large tank extensions and a slightly different-looking fuel tank design compared to the RS 457.

Aprilia Tuno 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Powertrain and hardware

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the same 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that works in the Aprilia RS 457. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and is capable of churning out 46.9 bhp peak power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.

On braking and suspension front as well, the two bikes share the same equipment. Suspension duties in both bikes are handled by preload-adjustable upside-down front forks and a monoshock absorber at the back. Meanwhile, braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, while dual-channel ABS is standard.

First Published Date: